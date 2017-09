ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish landline operator Turk Telekom said on Thursday its mobile-phone operator Avea had secured a $400 million club loan.

The loan will be in two tranches of euros and dollars, it said in a filing with the stock exchange. The two-year facility has an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.60 percent. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by William Hardy)