Turkey mulls Turk Telekom public offering by year-end-report
#Honda Motor Co
September 25, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey mulls Turk Telekom public offering by year-end-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkey is considering a public offering of a state stake in telecoms company Turk Telekom by the end of the year, Zaman newspaper reported on Tuesday.

It quoted Transport and Communications Minister Binali Yildirim as saying the offer could be less than 15 percent of the company.

The state holds a 30 percent stake in Turk Telekom, in which Saudi Oger has a majority.

“A public offering by the end of this year is being considered. It could be in the month ahead. What is important is to do this when the value of the shares is high,” he said.

“The Privatisation Administration is doing work on the (offering) level. If they ask us we will give a level. But it may be less than 15 percent,” he said. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Cowell)

