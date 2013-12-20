FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turk Telekom says reports Oger Telecom will sell stake are false
December 20, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Turk Telekom says reports Oger Telecom will sell stake are false

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Media reports that Turk Telekom’s majority owner Oger Telecom will sell its stake are false, according to information it received from Oger, Turk Telekom said on Friday.

Dubai-based Oger Telecom, which is part-owned by Saudi Telecom, holds 55 percent of Turk Telekom, the Turkish government has a 32 percent in Turk Telekom, while 13.3 percent is traded on the Istanbul stock exchange after Turkey privatised the stake for $1.87 billion in 2008.

Turk Telekom shares were up 4.55 percent at 6.42 lira by 1126 GMT. (Writing by Ece Toksabay. Editing by Jane Merriman)

