Privatisation agency names advisers for Turk Telekom stake sale
October 19, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

Privatisation agency names advisers for Turk Telekom stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s privatisation agency named a consortium including Garanti Securities and Barclays Bank to advise on the sale of a state-owned stake in telecommunications company Turk Telekom, it said in a statement on Friday.

The sale will be carried out through a public offering or block sale, according to the statement.

The Turkish Treasury owns a 31.68 percent stake in the company and initially plans to sell a 7 percent stake, deputy prime minister Ali Babacan said last week. Saudi Arabia’s Oger holds the majority stake in Turk Telekom.

