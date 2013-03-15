FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Work on Turk Telekom sale continues - privatisation board
March 15, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Work on Turk Telekom sale continues - privatisation board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Work on a secondary public offering of Turkey’s biggest telecoms company Turk Telekom was continuing and the timing would depend on market conditions, the country’s Privatisation Administration (OIB) said on Friday.

The OIB statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange came after Transport and Communications Minister Binali Yildirim told Reuters in an interview the planned sale of a 6.68 percent stake of Turk Telekom was on hold.

Writing by Seda Sezer. Editing by Jane Merriman

