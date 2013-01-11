Turk Telekom probed on dominant position complaints

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Turkish competition board decided to start a probe into telecommunications company Turk Telekom after receiving complaints that the firm exploited its dominant position.

The board said it had acted on complaints that Turk Telekom exploited its dominant position in the sector as it set up wholesale tariffs to long distance call provider companies.

The Turkish Treasury owns a 31.68 percent stake in the company but plans to sell a 7 percent stake. Saudi Arabia’s Oger holds the majority stake in Turk Telekom. 