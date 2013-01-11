FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turk Telekom probed on dominant position complaints
January 11, 2013

Turk Telekom probed on dominant position complaints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Turkish competition board decided to start a probe into telecommunications company Turk Telekom after receiving complaints that the firm exploited its dominant position.

The board said it had acted on complaints that Turk Telekom exploited its dominant position in the sector as it set up wholesale tariffs to long distance call provider companies.

The Turkish Treasury owns a 31.68 percent stake in the company but plans to sell a 7 percent stake. Saudi Arabia’s Oger holds the majority stake in Turk Telekom. 

Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by William Hardy

