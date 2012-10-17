FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turk Telekom Q3 net proft slightly below forecast
October 17, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Turk Telekom Q3 net proft slightly below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Turk Telekom, Turkey’s main landline operator, posted net income of 636.4 million lira ($352.7 million) in the third quarter, below a forecast of 655.4 million lira in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

Profit was 359.5 million lira in the same period of 2011, according to a statement filed with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Sales were 3.24 billion lira ($1.8 billion) versus 3.07 billion lira in the year-ago period, the statement also showed.

$1 = 1.8043 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mark Potter

