FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turk Telekom posts Q1 net of 771.6 mln lira
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
April 17, 2012 / 11:30 AM / in 5 years

Turk Telekom posts Q1 net of 771.6 mln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 17 (Reuters) - Turk Telekom, Turkey’s main landline operater, posted net profit of 771.6 million lira ($430 million) in the first quarter, compared with 608.8 million lira in the same period a year ago, according to an income statement on Tuesday.

It had been expected to make 698 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll.

Sales were 2.96 billion lira, up from 2.89 billion lira in the same period of 2011, it said. ($1 = 1.7963 Turkish liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.