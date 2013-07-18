FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turk Telekom Q2 net profit falls 55.5 pct on foreign exchange losses
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 18, 2013 / 5:01 AM / in 4 years

Turk Telekom Q2 net profit falls 55.5 pct on foreign exchange losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom said second quarter net profit declined 55.5 percent to 280.3 million lira ($146 million) due to foreign exchange losses.

The company told the Istanbul Stock Exchange in an income statement late on Wednesday that sales rose 5.55 percent to 3.36 billion lira, slightly higher than a Reuters forecast of 3.33 billion lira.

Turk Telekom’s liabilities are in dollars, euros and Japanese yen, making the company vulnerable to volatility in global markets. ($1 = 1.9210 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.