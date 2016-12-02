FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Turquoise Hill stops shipments from Mongolian mine to China

December 2, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 9 months ago

Turquoise Hill stops shipments from Mongolian mine to China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian copper miner Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Friday it had suspended shipments from its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia across the Chinese border, a day after the imposition of new fees on commodity shipments between the two countries.

The fee was imposed following a diplomatic row sparked by last week's visit of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, to Ulaanbaatar.

The Dalai Lama is cherished as a spiritual leader in predominantly Buddhist Mongolia, but China regards him as a dangerous separatist and warned the visit could damage bilateral relations.

Turquoise Hill said on Friday that a new requirement at the Chinese-Mongolian border to use one joint coal-and-concentrate crossing route had led to safety and security concerns as well as long waiting times.

The company said it was not clear for how long it would suspend shipments and that it was seeking to clarify the situation with authorities in Mongolia and China.

Rio Tinto Plc operates the copper-gold Oyu Tolgoi mine, which is 66 percent owned by its Turquoise Hill arm and 34 percent owned by the Mongolian government. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

