BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences gets patent allowances for its radiotherapy
* Cellectar Biosciences announces USPTO grants patent allowances for radiotherapeutic PDCS for a variety of solid tumor types Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it had resumed concentrate shipments from its giant copper-gold Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia following talks with Chinese and Mongolian authorities.
Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill said Oyu Tolgoi will follow a new joint coal and concentrate crossing route at the Chinese-Mongolian border.
The company, with primary operations in Oyu Tolgoi, suspended shipments earlier this month after a new requirement at the Chinese-Mongolian border to use one joint coal and concentrate route created "unreasonably" long waits to cross the border along with safety and security concerns.
Production at the mine was unaffected during suspension and the company said it expected shipments to resume in the coming weeks. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Cellectar Biosciences announces USPTO grants patent allowances for radiotherapeutic PDCS for a variety of solid tumor types Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Liberty Media Corp, led by U.S. cable mogul John Malone, said on Wednesday it would raise $1.55 billion to fund its acquisition of Formula One racing car series.
Dec 14 U.S. solar company Sunrun Inc on Wednesday said it was expanding its home battery storage offering to homeowners in California after enjoying better-than-expected demand for the product in Hawaii.