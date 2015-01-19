Turquoise Hill says Mongolia mine concentrator output restored

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Monday the concentrator at the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia has resumed full production following a fire in December.

Releasing its 2014 production figures, the company, which owns some 66 percent of Oyu Tolgoi, also said it had produced 148,400 tonnes of copper and 589,000 ounces of gold in concentrates last year - in line with company forecasts.

Turquoise Hill, which is majority-owned by mining giant Rio Tinto , said repairs from the fire at the concentrator, a part of the milling process that produces a concentrate of valuable metals, were completed on Jan. 2.

Rio is the operator of Oyu Tolgoi.

In 2015, the mine is expected to produce 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper and 600,000 to 700,000 ounces of gold in concentrates, Turquoise Hill said, repeating forecasts it gave last month. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Christian Plumb)