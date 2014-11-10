REFILE-Turquoise Hill loss narrows as sales start at Oyu Tolgoi mine

(Corrects dateline)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd reported a lower third-quarter loss due to the start of sales from its Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia and lower operating expenses.

Net loss attributable to the company fell to $38.6 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $94 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Turquoise Hill’s revenue was about $466 million in the third quarter. It reported revenue of $15.7 million a year earlier.

Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill is majority owned by Rio Tinto Plc , the operator of the open pit Oyu Tolgoi mine where expansion has been delayed repeatedly due to disagreements with the Mongolian government. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Darshana Sankararaman in Bangalore, and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)