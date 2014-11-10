FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Turquoise Hill loss narrows as sales start at Oyu Tolgoi mine
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Turquoise Hill loss narrows as sales start at Oyu Tolgoi mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd reported a lower third-quarter loss due to the start of sales from its Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia and lower operating expenses.

Net loss attributable to the company fell to $38.6 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $94 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Turquoise Hill’s revenue was about $466 million in the third quarter. It reported revenue of $15.7 million a year earlier.

Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill is majority owned by Rio Tinto Plc , the operator of the open pit Oyu Tolgoi mine where expansion has been delayed repeatedly due to disagreements with the Mongolian government. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Darshana Sankararaman in Bangalore, and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.