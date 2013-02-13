FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Turquoise Hill sells stake in Kazakh gold mine
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Canada's Turquoise Hill sells stake in Kazakh gold mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Wednesday that it will sell its 50 percent stake in Altynalmas Gold for $300 million, as the miner looks to focus on the development of its massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in Mongolia.

Altynalmas owns the development-stage Kyzyl gold project in northeastern Kazakhstan. Turquoise Hill, an affiliate of Rio Tinto , will sell its stake in the closely held company to Sumeru Gold BV under the binding agreement.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Turquoise Hill, formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines and based in Vancouver, Canada, acquired an interest in the Kyzyl project in 1996 and took its stake in Altynalmas in 2008.

The company also holds a 66 percent stake in the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia, along with a 58 percent stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd and a 57 percent interest in Ivanhoe Australia.

A deal to sell its stake in SouthGobi Resources fell apart in September, after China’s Chalco dropped its controversial bid in the face of political opposition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.