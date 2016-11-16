FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Iceberg Research says Tutor Perini stock could fall 55 percent
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 16, 2016 / 3:25 PM / 9 months ago

Iceberg Research says Tutor Perini stock could fall 55 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iceberg Research on Wednesday said shares in construction company Tutor Perini Corp could tumble as much as 55 percent to $13 a share.

"Going forward Tutor may be engaged in a vicious cycle: its declining financial strength may prevent the company from bidding on some contracts or force the company to lower its prices even more aggressively," the Iceberg Research report, seen by Reuters, says. "Our target price for Tutor's stock is $13 per share (55 percent downside)," the report added.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.