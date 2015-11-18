TutorGroup raises $200 mln in Series C funding

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Online education provider TutorGroup said it raised about $200 million in Series C equity funding, valuing the privately owned company at over $1 billion.

Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC, the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF), Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Silverlink Capital LP participated in the funding round.

TutorGroup, which offers online courses on English in the greater China region and for Chinese students abroad, has already attracted investments from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Temasek. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)