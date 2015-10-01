FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Son of Mexican billionaire Salinas named new TV Azteca CEO
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Son of Mexican billionaire Salinas named new TV Azteca CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on company, share price moves)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s TV Azteca , the country’s second-largest broadcaster, on Thursday named Benjamin Salinas as is its new chief executive officer, following a challenging year that has hit the company’s share price hard.

Salinas, 32, whose billionaire father Ricardo Salinas controls the company, replaces Mario San Roman, who has held the job for more than a decade.

Shares of the company have fallen more than 54 percent this year, on track for the stock’s worst ever annual performance, according to Reuters data. Rising costs have squeezed margins at the firm, whose biggest domestic competitor is Televisa.

TV Azteca’s stock was up nearly 6 percent in early afternoon trade after the announcement, to 2.83 pesos per share.

In the first half of this year, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at TV Azteca fell by 45 percent compared to the same period in 2014, to 788 million Mexican pesos ($46.58 million). ($1 = 16.9168 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; editing by Dave Graham, Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.