TVN counts on 2014 rebound as scope for cost cuts shrinks-CEO
March 1, 2013

TVN counts on 2014 rebound as scope for cost cuts shrinks-CEO

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN expects a rebound on the local television advertising market next year, not seeing much space for more cost cuts and asset spinoffs, the group’s chief executive said.

“I personally believe there’s a fair chance that the second half of this year would be the turning point and that we’ll see a recovery for the TV ad market in 2014,” Markus Tellenbach told Reuters in an interview.

Tellenbach added TVN may use the 1.27-billion zloty cash pile it closed 2012 to pay a dividend and refinance its debt. ($1 = 3.1746 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat; Editing by Chris Borowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
