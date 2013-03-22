FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TVN postpones EUR 485 mln bond issue over Cyprus woes
March 22, 2013

TVN postpones EUR 485 mln bond issue over Cyprus woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 22 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN indefinitely postponed a 485 million euros ($630.35 million) bond issue that was to help refinance its debt because of the effect the situation in Cyprus was having on financial markets, it said on Friday.

“We approached the market opportunistically but unfortunately the increased market uncertainty around the situation in Cyprus meant that we could not achieve the tight yield targets necessary to justify paying the cost associated with the early redemption of the existing notes,” Chief Financial Officer John Driscoll said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)

