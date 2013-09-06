Polish TVN prices bonds due 2020, to refinance debt

WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Polish media group TVN set an interest rate of 7.375 percent on the issue of 430 million euros ($564 million) in bonds due 2020, which will help the group to refinance its more expensive papers due 2017, it said on Friday.

TVN, one of Poland’s two leading private broadcasters, called off a similar bond issue in March.

It plans to use the proceeds from the issue, which it plans to close on Sep 16, along with funds from the sale of its internet arm Onet.pl to buy back 558 million euros in 10.75 percent bonds due in 2017. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)