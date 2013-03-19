FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TVN says plans higher dividend if refinances debt
March 19, 2013 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

TVN says plans higher dividend if refinances debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN plans a dividend payout of 0.72 zlotys per share if it refinances its senior note debt due 2017 before a shareholder meeting, the group said on Tuesday.

It would still pay out 0.59 zlotys per share, more than the previous year’s 0.1 zlotys, if it does not manage to do so.

The group said it wanted to refinance all of its 10.75-percent coupon senior notes with a debt issue of 450-500 million euro papers with 6-7.25 percent annual interest, due no later than the end of 2020.

The new issue price will be set in book building among selected institutional investors.

The company did not say when its shareholder meeting would take place.

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

