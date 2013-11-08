FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish TVN sees slight growth for local TV ad market in 2014
November 8, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Polish TVN sees slight growth for local TV ad market in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The ongoing economic recovery and growing advertiser demand should result in a low single-digit television advertising market growth in Poland next year, the chief executive of a local broadcaster TVN said on Friday.

“Development of macroeconomic environment followed by improving demand and pricing for TV advertising sets our early expectations to a low single-digit market growth in 2014,” CEO Markus Tellenbach said in a statement.

The group reiterated it sees a slight dip for the market this year. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

