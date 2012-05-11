UPDATE 2-TVN strives to cut debt in tough ad market

* Q1 net profit of 185 mln zlotys vs 159 mln in Reuters poll

* Sees flat TV ad market 2012, hopes for more ad spending in H2

* Wants to cut net debt/EBITDA to around 3 from 4.1 on Onet sale (Adds more detail, management and analyst comments)

By Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Polish media group TVN said it wanted to cut debt with asset sales in the face of a stagnant TV advertising market, after it swung to a larger-than-expected first-quarter net profit, helped by a revaluation of euro-denominated debt.

TVN has relied on local editions of shows including the X-Factor and Dancing with the Stars, as well as its own productions, to become one of Poland’s top two private broadcasters.

But production spending and an expensive purchase of pay-TV unit “n” from its parent have burdened the group with a large debt pile susceptible to currency swings, which skew its bottom line every quarter.

A stronger zloty was the main reason behind the group’s 185 million zloty net profit in the first quarter - 16 percent more than the market expected.

Hit by high debt costs and a stagnant TV advertising market, TVN has been struggling to spin off assets, launching talks to sell control of Poland’s No.1 web portal Onet to a joint venture of German publisher Axel Springer and Swiss Ringier.

Last year, the group moved to combine its loss-making pay-TV platform ‘n’ with the Polish arm of Vivendi’s Canal+, with the latter also securing a stake in TVN’s majority owner.

The partnership with Vivendi is still pending regulatory approval, while the deal for Onet, in which TVN plans to sell a 75-percent stake, is to be signed at the end of May or start of June, with closing expected by the start of the fourth quarter.

“The bulk of the proceeds from the Onet sale will be used to deleverage,” TVN chief executive Markus Tellenbach told a news conference.

“The ratio of net debt to (core earnings) EBITDA at around 3 seems prudent and technically possible thanks to this deal,” he added.

The group closed the first quarter with a ratio of 4.1.

LACKLUSTRE MARKET

TVN’s revenues came in flat at 419.3 million zlotys in the first quarter, even as the television advertising market shrunk 2.3 percent.

The group expects a flat TV ad market in 2012, having earlier dropped its forecast of 11 percent sales growth due to uncertainty. It is hoping spending will kick in after Poland co-hosts the Euro 2012 soccer championships in June and July.

“April was the worst month so far this year in terms of ad spending,” TVN deputy head Piotr Walter said.

“We believe that was due to unfavourable Easter timing. The long May weekend and the prospect of Euro may have pushed advertising spending to the second half of this year.”

The Onet deal is viewed as a last-minute bid to counter the also sluggish local online market. Pre-sale revenue stream restructuring was the main cause of Onet’s 3-percent sales decline against online market growth of 8-9 percent in the first three months of the year.

“Weak revenue and margins are visible at what’s left in the group, that is Onet and television,” DM BZ WBK analyst Dariusz Gorski said. “Not taking into account the currency swings, TVN results are weak. The pressure on media companies is rather high.”

Excluding the pay-TV platform, treated as a discontinued operation after the Vivendi deal, TVN’s EBITDA fell 8.8 percent to 108 million zlotys, while EBITDA margin dwindled 2.7 percentage points to 25.7 percent. On a comparable basis, EBITDA was down 15 percent.

Shares in TVN fell 0.9 percent at 1053 GMT, in line with the Warsaw’s bluechip WIG20 index. ($1 = 3.2641 Polish zlotys) (Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter and Helen Massy-Beresford)