WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s media group TVN swung to a larger-than-expected net profit in the first quarter on Friday, as stronger zloty reduced the value of its euro-denominated debt and the group ceased to consolidate its loss-making pay-TV business.

The group earned 185 million zlotys ($56.7 million) compared to 159 million zlotys in a Reuters poll and a loss of 41 million a year earlier. ($1 = 3.2641 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)