Poland's TVN says plans to continue to deleverage this year
February 6, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's TVN says plans to continue to deleverage this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The management of Polish broadcaster TVN, which is up for sale, plans to continue to reduce the group’s debt burden this year, chief financial officer John Driscoll said on Friday.

“There is of course a possible change in ownership looming. But absent the ownership change, we will definitely continue deleveraging the company this year. Our goal is 3.0 net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)

