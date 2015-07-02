FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scripps Networks unit completes stake purchase in Poland's TVN
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Scripps Networks unit completes stake purchase in Poland's TVN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. video content developer Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) has completed its purchase of a 52.7-percent stake in Polish broadcaster TVN from local holding ITI and Vivendi’s Canal+ Group, the sellers said on Thursday.

SNI unit s Southbank Media paid 584 million euros ($646.43 million) for the stake and SNI will assume debt worth 856 million euros.

Scripps is now required under Polish law to launch a tender to increase its stake to at least 66 percent within three months of completion of the stake purchase. It has said it wants to buy all the remaining shares and delist TVN.

$1 = 0.9034 euros Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.