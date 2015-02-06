FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Polish broadcaster TVN sale talks ongoing - CEO
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 6, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Polish broadcaster TVN sale talks ongoing - CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more CEO quotes)

WARSAW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Talks about the sale of Polish broadcaster TVN are continuing though it is not yet clear when any deal might be struck, Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach said on Friday.

U.S. media giants have been touted as potential buyers for TVN after France’s Vivendi and Poland-based holding company ITI signalled late last year they could sell their joint 51 percent stake.

“The process is ongoing. We are presenting the company to potential bidders. We have done so in December and January,” Markus Tellenbach told reporters. “We’re unable to set a timeline. This is more a question for the sellers.”

In November, Tellenbach said he expected about a dozen bidders for a majority stake in the firm.

“All these potential buyers look at Poland as a strategic fit into an existing layout of operations,” he said on Friday.

“These were high-level meetings with media clients, the ‘who-is-who’ in global media. They know this part of Europe. For all of them this would be a strategic move.” (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
