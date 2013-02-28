UPDATE 1-TVN expects TV ad market to continue shrinking

* Sees local TV ad market down “mid single digits” this year

* 2012 revenue fell 8 pct on ad market drag

* Q4 operating profit down 40 pct on one-offs (Adds more detail)

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN said the television advertising market would likely shrink again this year, after lower spending by advertisers saw its 2012 results miss expectations.

TVN, which relies on local versions of shows such as MasterChef and its own formats, said on Thursday it expected spending on television ads, hit by an economic slowdown, to fall by “mid single digits” in 2013, after falling 7 percent in 2012.

TVN sales fell 8 percent last year to 1.58 billion zlotys ($498 million), compared with a forecast for 1.60 billion in Reuters poll.

The company, set to be replaced in Warsaw’s blue-chip WIG20 index by retailer Eurocash on March 15, has been cutting costs and sold assets.

Last year, TVN did a deal with French group Vivendi to combine their local pay-TV arms and sold its web portal Onet.pl to Ringier Axel Springer - a joint venture between German publisher Axel Springer and Swiss firm Ringier.

The disposals pegged TVN’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 4.0. The broadcaster now plans to keep comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation stable this year after EBITDA fell 8 percent to 512 million zlotys in 2012.

One-offs of 46 million zlotys weighed on fourth-quarter operating profit (EBIT), which fell 40 percent to 110 million, compared with a forecast for 158 million.

The group booked a net profit of 470 million zlotys in the last quarter of the year, versus the 715 million seen by analysts. ($1 = 3.1783 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)