FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish TVN Q2 net profit falls as weaker zloty ups debt costs
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Polish TVN Q2 net profit falls as weaker zloty ups debt costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Polish private broadcaster TVN reported a 70 percent fall in its second-quarter net profit to 36.9 million zlotys ($9.7 million), after a weaker zloty raised the costs of it euro- and dollar-denominated debt, the group said on Tuesday.

Its revenue rose 2.7 percent to 445.4 million zlotys, while core profit EBITDA fell by a tenth to 164 million. The group’s EBITDA margin dipped to 36.8 percent from 42.1 percent a year earlier.

TVN’s net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 3.6 times at the end of June, down from 4.1 times a year earlier and 3.9 at the end of 2014.

One of Poland’s two largest brodcasters is controlled by U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive, which last month offered to pay 3.2 billion zlotys to buy the remaining TVN shares and delist the company.

SNI offered to pay 20 zlotys per TVN share. Offers can be submitted until Aug. 24. ($1 = 3.7902 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.