UPDATE 1-Polish TVN Q2 net beats expectations on cost cuts

WARSAW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN reported a lower-than-expected net loss in the second quarter after cost cuts helped ease the impact of a weaker zloty and boosted its operating results.

TVN, one of Poland’s top two private broadcasters, spun off its web and pay-TV businesses last year and moved to cut costs, faced with a shrinking advertising market on the back of a slowing economy.

The local market for TV ads fell by 3.8 percent in the second quarter, dragging down TVN’s revenue by 2.5 percent to 440.5 million zlotys ($139 million).

But reduced spending helped group operating profit and core profit EBITDA rise by almost a tenth, beating expectations.

A weaker zloty raised its euro debt costs and dragged TVN’s bottom line 30 million zlotys into the red. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a wider, 35-million zloty loss, compared with a loss of 231 million a year ago, when it was hit by one-offs.

Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach said in a statement that he saw first signs of improvement in TV advertising.

“We are certain that the TVN group will fare better than the average single-digit dip for the TV advertising market and the adjusted EBITDA (in 2013) will be comparable to last year‘s,” he said.

TVN’s adjusted EBITDA for 2012 stood at 491 million zlotys, with the figure for the first six months of this year at 256 million. ($1 = 3.1704 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell)