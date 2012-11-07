FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Poland's TVN back to profit on stronger currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN swung to a net profit of 62 million zlotys ($19.2 million) in the third quarter, slightly higher than expected by the market, as a stronger zloty helped cut its foreign-denominated debt.

Sales fell by over 7 percent to 311 million zlotys after the company shed its Internet and pay-TV units to focus on its television business and continued to suffer from weak advertising.

Analysts had expected the group to earn 56 million zlotys on sales of 311 million. ($1 = 3.2217 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

