UPDATE 1-Fitch downgrades TVO on nuke plant delays

HELSINKI, June 1 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings downgraded Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima’s (TVO) credit to BBB+ from A-, citing worries about delays to its Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant.

The 1,600-megawatt Olkiluoto 3 plant was originally due to start operations in 2009 but is now due to start in 2014. TVO and its suppliers Areva and Siemens disagree over who is responsible for the delays and soaring costs.

Fitch said on Friday that the delays meant it would take longer to get a return on investment.

"While average production costs will eventually decline as capital costs decrease, this will be over the long term, " it said in a statement.