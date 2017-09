July 2 (Reuters) - India’s TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in June:

June 2014 June 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 202,177 164,128 23 TWO-WHEELERS 193,758 157,351 23 EXPORTS 32,290 26,047 24 NOTE: TVS is a two-wheeler manufacturer (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)