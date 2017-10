April 1 (Reuters) - India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in March: March 2013 March 2012 Pct change TOTAL SALES 167,583 182,527 -8.2 TWO-WHEELERS 162,507 180,274 -9.9 EXPORTS 23,342 20,690 13 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)