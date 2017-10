April 2 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Co, India's third-largest two-wheeler maker, said on Monday its total sales in March fell 4.5 percent from a year earlier. March 2012 March 2011 Pct change Total sales 182,527 191,081 -4.5 Two-wheelers 180,274 186,781 -3.5 Three-wheelers 2,253 4,300 -47.6 Exports 20,690 26,762 -22.7 (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)