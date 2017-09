Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in July: July 2013 July 2012 Pct change TOTAL SALES 153,676 161,255 -4.7 TWO-WHEELERS 146,671 157,954 -7.1 EXPORTS 26,145 19,142 36.6 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)