Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in December: Dec 2013 Dec 2012 Pct change TOTAL SALES 159,495 156,221 2 TWO-WHEELERS 153,358 151,735 1 EXPORTS 25,797 20,251 27 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)