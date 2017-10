Aug 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Co July vehicle sales:

July 2012 July 2011 Pct change Total sales 161,255 189,962 -15.1 Two-wheelers 157,954 186,672 -15.4 Three-wheelers 3,301 3,290 -0.3 Exports 19,182 28,542 -32.8 (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair)