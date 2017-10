Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in October: Oct 2012 Oct 2011 Pct change TOTAL SALES 190,438 183,718 3.7 TWO-WHEELERS 186,376 180,006 3.5 EXPORTS 18,563 22,129 -16.1 (Reporting by Henry Foy in NEW DELHI; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)