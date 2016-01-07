FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner Cable says up to 320,000 customers' data may have been stolen
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
January 7, 2016 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

Time Warner Cable says up to 320,000 customers' data may have been stolen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc said on Wednesday up to 320,000 customers may have had their email passwords stolen.

The company said email and password details were likely gathered either through malware downloaded during phishing attacks or indirectly through data breaches of other companies that stored Time Warner Cable’s customer information, including email addresses.

The company said it has not yet determined how the information was obtained, but there were no indications that Time Warner Cable’s systems were breached.

Time Warner Cable spokesman said it was recently notified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation that some customers’ email addresses including account passwords “may have been compromised.”

The company said it is sending emails and direct mail correspondence to encourage customers to update their email passwords as a precaution.

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
