Altice owner Drahi says wasn't ready for Time Warner Cable buy
May 27, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Altice owner Drahi says wasn't ready for Time Warner Cable buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Patrick Drahi, the billionaire owner of European telecoms group Altice, said he put an end to talks to buy Time Warner Cable because his company was not ready, adding that he would not carry out reckless acquisitions.

“I didn’t follow up on the exchanges we had on Time Warner Cable that were evoked in the media because we were not ready,” Drahi told a French parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Drahi said that the previously announced acquisition of U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink Communications was a “modest” way to enter the U.S. market and test its ability there, adding that “time is on our side” for U.S. expansion. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
