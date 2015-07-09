FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charter Communications announces six-part USD bond
#Funds News
July 9, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Charter Communications announces six-part USD bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 9 (IFR) - Charter Communications announced a new six-part benchmark US dollar bond deal for pricing on Thursday that will help fund its US$56bn acquisition of Time Warner Cable.

Goldman Sachs is the global coordinator for the deal, which also sees Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse as active books, with Deutsche Bank and UBS as passive books.

The high-grade bond is part of an expected US$31bn funding plan that also includes issuance of high-yield bonds and bank debt. (Reporting by the IFR team; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
