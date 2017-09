NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc said on Thursday its proposal to buy Time Warner Cable Inc was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, overcoming the last hurdle to complete the deal.

“We are pleased to have now obtained all approvals. We look forward to closing these transactions next week,” Charter CEO Tom Rutledge said in a statement. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese)