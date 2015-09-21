CORRECTED-Time Warner Cable shareholders approve deal with Charter

(Corrects company name to “Time Warner Cable” from “Time Warner” in headline and first paragraph)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc’s shareholders approved the company’s $56 billion takeover by Charter Communications Inc, according to preliminary votes at a special shareholder meeting.

Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner Cable in a cash-and-stock deal that would make Charter the No. 2 U.S. Internet and cable company after Comcast Corp.

Comcast dropped its $45 billion bid for Time Warner Cable in April, after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and Internet-based services market. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)