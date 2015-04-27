FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner Cable sought merger talks with Cox Communications - WSJ
April 27, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Time Warner Cable sought merger talks with Cox Communications - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc reached out to Cox Communications Inc in the past few days to discuss a possible merger, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cox Communications "did not show interest" in the discussions, the Journal reported on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1KoGIu5)

Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer for Time Warner Cable on Friday, after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and Internet-based services market.

Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

