Time Warner Cable posts a 3.6 pct rise in revenue
October 29, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

Time Warner Cable posts a 3.6 pct rise in revenue

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more high speed data customers.

The company, which is being bought by Charter Communications Inc, said revenue rose to $5.92 billion from $5.71 billion.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $437 million, or $1.53 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $499 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

