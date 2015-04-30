FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner Cable quarterly revenue rises 3.5 pct
April 30, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Time Warner Cable quarterly revenue rises 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30(Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable TV operator, reported a 3.5 percent rise in revenue as it added more residential video and high-speed data customers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $458 million, or $1.59 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $479 million, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.78 billion from $5.58 billion.

Time Warner Cable added 30,000 residential video customers in the quarter on a net basis, more than the 11,800 that market research firm Factset StreetAccount had estimated.

The company lost 38,000 residential video subscribers in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

