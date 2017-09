Dec 19 (Reuters) - Independent investment manager Twelve Capital appointed Clive O‘Connell as vice chairman of Twelve Capital (UK) Ltd.

O‘Connell, an expert in insurance and reinsurance law, will serve as a non-executive independent member of the board.

He is the lead partner at law firm Goldberg Segalla’s London Office. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)