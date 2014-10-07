FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Twelve Capital moves CIO Ramseier to new London office
#Market News
October 7, 2014

MOVES-Twelve Capital moves CIO Ramseier to new London office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Independent investment manager Twelve Capital said Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Ursa Ramseier will relocate from Zurich to lead its newly opened office in London.

Twelve Capital, which focuses on insurance investing, also named Andrew Townend, Laura Santori, Mark Wauton, Dinesh Pawar and Richard Guerin to its London team.

Wauton, Pawar and Guerin joined Twelve Capital in 2014.

Wauton joined from Aviva Investors in London where he was head of credit. Pawar was senior portfolio manager and head of alpha trading at Aviva Investors before joining Twelve Capital.

Guerin joined from Macquarie Investment Management and before that was with BlackRock Inc for 15 years. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
