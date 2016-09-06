Fox settles sexual harassment suit for $20 mln on Ailes' behalf -report

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Fox News has reached a $20 million settlement of former anchor Gretchen Carlson's sexual harassment lawsuit against the network's former chief Roger Ailes, Vanity Fair said on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the settlement.

The network also is expected to offer a public apology, the magazine said. It is unclear how much Ailes himself might pay, but Fox News, part of 21st Century Fox Inc, essentially insures Ailes against any settlement, the magazine said, citing two people familiar with the arrangement. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)